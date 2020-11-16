Chelsea Nakhleh Takes a Position as Valley Echo Reporter

Nick Busciglio ’21

Senior Chelsea Nakhleh joins the Valley Echo as a writer for the 2020-21 school year. With a passion for writing, Nakhleh hopes to use her skills and take on the responsibility of being a journalist for the community.

Nakhleh is a very involved student at Passaic Valley High School. Since freshman year she has been a part of the Cross Country and Spring Track Teams. She is also involved in the National Art Honor Society (NAHS), National Honors Society, PV Honors Society, and World Language Honors Society.

Nakhleh hopes to pursue her dreams of majoring in English and Law. “I find that law is very important to know and learn about. It is changing everyday and very important for the future generations of this world,” stated Nakhleh. She believes that journalism will not only improve her writing, but provide her with skills she can use in the real world, like being objective.

Nakhleh is a very hard working and determined Hornet. These attributes are part of what it takes to be a great journalist. The Valley Echo staff is thrilled to have her as a new addition to the team.