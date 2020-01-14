Chester Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Chester Lions Club celebrated its 50th anniversary at The Manor in West Orange on

November 9. The event welcomed numerous dignitaries including NJ Senator Anthony Bucco, Chester Borough Mayor Janet Hoven, The Vice Mayor of Washington Township Bill Roehrich, Chief of Police, Chester, Thomas Williver, Chester Fire Company Chief Edward Windt, several past Lions International Directors including Stanley Grossman, Bob Moore and Melvyn Bray. Chester First Aid Squad president Russi Champi also attended along with several Lions Past District Governors. Many members of neighboring Lions Clubs also attended as well as members of the Chester Lions and Lioness Clubs.

Hors D’oeuvres and cocktails were followed by tributes and short speeches by the many dignitaries who joined the Chester Lions Club in celebration. Dinner and dancing followed.

It was a celebration capping 50 years of donations, totaling millions of dollars to numerous organizations and individuals, among the more notable: Camp Marcella for Blind Children, Chester First Aid Squad, Chester Food Pantry, Chester Area Senior Housing, Chester Volunteer Fire Department, Community Hope, Court Appointed Special Advocated for Children, Covenant House, Eversight, Fairmount Fire Department, Lions Eye Research Foundation, Long Valley Fire Company, Market Street Mission, Operation Jersey Cares, School Nurses Fund, The Seeing Eye.

Many more worthwhile donations were distributed over the years, the Chester Lions Club continues to support many causes. Membership is dedicated to helping those in need. For further information please visit our website at chesterlionclubnj.com