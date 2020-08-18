Chester Lions Collecting Eyeglasses

The foundation of Lionism is eyesight preservation. Helen Keller, the great advocate for the blind challenged the Lions
to be “Knights for the Blind”. Today, many years later, the Chester Lions Club continues to support any and all eyesight
projects. One of the most important is collecting used eyeglasses to help those in need. Numerous collection boxes have
been installed at strategic locations in Chester and Long Valley.
Used glasses and hearing aids may be recycled in the following locations:
Schooley’s Mountain Fire House, Schooley’s Mountain Road, Long Valley
Long Valley Library, East Springtown Road, Long Valley
Long Valley Eye Care 62 East Mill Road, Suite C-8, Long Valley
Visual Eyes, Byrum Plaza, Byrum
Walmart Eye Care, Route 57 West Mansfield (Hackettstown)
Pearl Vision, Route 57 West, Mansfield
Dr. Harold S. Lappin, 500 Willow Grove Street, Hackettstown
Chester Library, 25 West Main Street, Chester
Conti Eye Care, 385 Route 24, Suite 2C, Chester
Peapack Gladstone Bank, Main Street, Chester
Chester Post Office, Main Street, Chester
Chester Meat Market, East Main Street, Chester
Niki Silverstein Eyes, 408 Main Street, Chester
American Legion, Gold/Purple dropoff box on Route 24, Chester
Dr. Andrew Balysky, 530 Main Street, Chester
Walmart Eye Care, Route 206 North, Newton
Please deposit your old eyeglasses and hearing aids at the locations indicated. Your donation will help improve someone’s quality of life.
For further information regarding eyeglass recycling and Lionism please visit our website at chesterlionnj.com