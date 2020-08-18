Chester Lions Collecting Eyeglasses

The foundation of Lionism is eyesight preservation. Helen Keller, the great advocate for the blind challenged the Lions

to be “Knights for the Blind”. Today, many years later, the Chester Lions Club continues to support any and all eyesight

projects. One of the most important is collecting used eyeglasses to help those in need. Numerous collection boxes have

been installed at strategic locations in Chester and Long Valley.

Used glasses and hearing aids may be recycled in the following locations:

Schooley’s Mountain Fire House, Schooley’s Mountain Road, Long Valley

Long Valley Library, East Springtown Road, Long Valley

Long Valley Eye Care 62 East Mill Road, Suite C-8, Long Valley

Visual Eyes, Byrum Plaza, Byrum

Walmart Eye Care, Route 57 West Mansfield (Hackettstown)

Pearl Vision, Route 57 West, Mansfield

Dr. Harold S. Lappin, 500 Willow Grove Street, Hackettstown

Chester Library, 25 West Main Street, Chester

Conti Eye Care, 385 Route 24, Suite 2C, Chester

Peapack Gladstone Bank, Main Street, Chester

Chester Post Office, Main Street, Chester

Chester Meat Market, East Main Street, Chester

Niki Silverstein Eyes, 408 Main Street, Chester

American Legion, Gold/Purple dropoff box on Route 24, Chester

Dr. Andrew Balysky, 530 Main Street, Chester

Walmart Eye Care, Route 206 North, Newton

Please deposit your old eyeglasses and hearing aids at the locations indicated. Your donation will help improve someone’s quality of life.

For further information regarding eyeglass recycling and Lionism please visit our website at chesterlionnj.com