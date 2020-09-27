Chester Lions Induct New Member

The Chester Lions Club increased its membership with the induction of a new civic minded member. Jeremy DiMuccio of Roxbury Township has joined a group dedicated to the motto “We Serve”. Jeremy will be participating in any number of committees designed to foster an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community. We extend an invitation to interested people who would like to commit time and energy to a worthwhile local organization. To learn more about Lionism please visit our website at www.chesterlionsclubnj.com.