Chester’s Anthony Curlo: New Jersey USAWNJ Scholastic State Champion

Congratulations to Anthony Curlo from Chester as he won the NJ State Youth Wrestling Championships (75 Lbs. weight class) held on March 12th at The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. This is a significant accomplishment as Anthony becomes a “back to back” NJ State Champion as he won last year. Anthony is a Triple Crown Winner in which he won what’s called Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco-Roman. Anthony is nationally ranked and competes year round all over the country. He is a 7th grader and is currently homeschooled. The primary club that he trains out of is Buxton Athletic Training Center in Randolph. Anthony started wrestling at the age of 7 for the Chester Mendham Patriots. Anthony follows in his fathers footsteps as Anthony Sr. wrestled for Syracuse University and has coached him throughout his young career.

Anthony thanks all his coaches as it truly takes an army to get to the top. He gives special thanks to coaches Jay Albis, Joe Ferinde and Jeff Buxton from Buxton Athletic Training, Coach Luis Filipe from Filipe Trained in Middletown, Coach Nick Francavilla from Iron Horse in Sparta, Coach Eric Sement, Joe Kemmerer and no less than a dozen clubs in multiple states that he has wrestled for in the past few years. “Anthony is the hardest working kid in the room and it showed today”, according to Jay Albis.

Coach Filipe added, “Anthony has been grinding hard the past two years, often 6-7 days per week. He’s cried, gotten frustrated, been beat up, but never makes an excuse. He always asks how and never says I can’t. He’s been on a tear with multiple undefeated dual meet and individual tournaments. Anthony travels nationally and always looks to seek out the best competition. The future is bright and we are all rooting for him!“

Anthony is competing in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman championships this summer and has aspirations to be a national champ and someday represent the USA at the world championships. With such a wonderful wrestling community which he calls family that he is surrounded by, the sky is the limit for the years to come including middle school, high school, college and beyond.

Anthony is a multi-sport athlete as he plays baseball, is currently in a competitive flag football league at Delbarton, does gymnastics and plays tackle football for the Twin Boro Bears. His mother Ellie is self-employed as she owns an executive search firm called EM Search. He has a twin sister Georgina who he often practices his new wrestling moves on.