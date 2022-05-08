CHS Green Team Showcases Exhibit on Climate Change for Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, the Chatham High School Green Team, the school’s environmental club, invited students and staff to view their artistic and informative exhibit titled “Global Problems, Global Solutions” in the front lobby of the high school.

The exhibit’s panels focused on different continents and the challenges each faces as a result of climate change. The panels also showcased global efforts from various countries to tackle these problems.

Green Team Vice President Isabella Loconte said, “For Earth Day 2022, the Green Team wanted to highlight the global approach to fighting climate change. Each panel features the sustainable achievements different continents are making. By collaborating and taking inspiration from each other, we can move towards a sustainable world for everyone.”

The CHS Green Team said, in an email to students and staff,“Even (especially!) in the midst of the climate and biodiversity crises, we believe in finding joy and inspiration in nature and in one another. We hope you enjoy the panels, learn something new, and choose to get involved in movements to address the environmental crises we’re facing. You are, of course, invited to join the Green Team to get more active on these issues!”

Vice President Isabella Loconte also assisted at the Chatham Borough Green Team table at the Earth Fair at the Chatham Library on Saturday, April 23rd, where she offered guidance on composting and facilitated a children’s “green bookmark” competition, where children could enter a contest to create a bookmark that highlights the importance of caring for the planet.