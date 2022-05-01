CHS Senior Wins AANJ Governor’s Award

Chatham High School Senior, Jasmine Lewin, was chosen as the 2022 Art Administrators of New Jersey Visual Art Achievement Awards winner.

Her portfolio was selected from a pool of very talented artists from across New Jersey; the AANJ panel felt that Jasmine’s artwork stood out for its originality, craftsmanship, use of media, and the application of the elements and principles of art. She will be formally recognized at the Governor’s Awards in Art Education on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Jasmine will receive a $200 check from the Art Administrators of New Jersey organization in recognition of this honor.

Jasmine said, “I feel incredibly grateful to have received the AANJ Governor’s Award. Art is an amazing form of communication, and I love being able to express specific concepts and themes artistically and being able to share them with others. I just wanted to thank my art teacher, Mr. Hreha, for helping me enhance my skills and think beyond the piece itself and toward the messages that I wish to convey. Thanks to everyone else who helped me along the way. Receiving this award is truly a great honor.”

Eric Hreha, Chatham High School Art teacher, said, “Learning of Jasmine’s selection for this award thrilled the entire art department at the high school. It honestly was not an enormous surprise to us all. Her dedication to her work and technical skill is one of the best I’ve seen in my career.”

Principal Darren Groh said, “Jasmine is super talented and has done outstanding work. She is so well deserving of this honor.”