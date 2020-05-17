Cindy Graham, Linda Smith and Grace Stampf of RE/MAX Heritage Properties Earn e-PRO® Certification

Cindy Graham, Linda Smith and Grace Stampf, sales associates at RE/MAX Heritage Properties, recently earned their e-PRO® Certification from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).

The e-PRO® Certification Program helps REALTORS® master the latest advanced digital marketing techniques. As program graduates, Graham, Smith and Stampf are now proficient in the latest business tech tools to help safeguard client information and best market properties.

Cindy Graham became a Realtor® in 2012 and joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2014. A Roxbury resident for 31 years, Graham specializes in helping homebuyers and sellers throughout Roxbury and Mt. Olive Townships as well as Sussex and Warren Counties. She has earned numerous regional awards throughout her career, including the RE/MAX Executive Club and RE/MAX 100% Club. She also received the Circle of Excellence Award from the New Jersey Association of Realtors (NJAR).

“The e-PRO® Certification increased my online marketing skills to reach potential clients by connecting my social media account to our RE/MAX website,” said Graham. “When I market a client’s home, they can be sure I’m sending their listing to people I connect with online as well as the traditional RE/MAX, Realtor.com and Zillow sites that feed from the multiple listing systems.”

Graham is an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Roxbury Chamber of Commerce, the Mt. Olive Chamber of Commerce, St. Therese Women’s Cornerstone Group and Friends of Roxbury Library. She also serves as treasurer for the Roxbury Arts Alliance, which runs the Investors Bank Theater.

Graham works from the Flanders office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, on her cell at 201-841-4747, or by email at ctgraham878@gmail.com.

Linda Smith joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2016. Before joining RE/MAX, she spent more than 20 years working in business management and marketing. Smith works with buyers and sellers throughout northwest New Jersey, including Morris, W

arren, Sussex and Bergen Counties. As a 30-year resident of Roxbury, her specific concentration is within Roxbury as well as Mt. Olive Township. Smith has received numerous professional honors as well, including the Circle of Excellence Award from NJAR.

She also earned regional honors from RE/MAX, including the 100% Club in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“The e-PRO® Certification not only gave me further insight and strategies to broaden my technology skills and compete effectively in today’s market but even more importantly, how to connect with my clients using various social platforms and how I can best service their needs to provide the results they are looking for, which is my top priority,” said Smith.

Smith also earned her Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification through NAR. The PSA certification provides Realtors® with the skills needed to competitively price properties, work with appraisers and educate clients about home values. In addition, Smith recently completed coursework to become a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist (CPRES). By earning the CPRES credential, Smith can help sellers avoid legal disagreements regarding wills, estates and asset distribution to heirs. The credential is awarded by U.S. Probate Services.

Smith is a member of both the Mt. Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the Roxbury Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as a committee member for Women in Business in Mt. Olive Township. She has also participated in fundraising activities for the Hackettstown Medical Center and as a volunteer at the Faith Kitchen in Dover.

Smith

works from the Flanders office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, on her cell at 973-489-0655, or by email at LindaSmithNJRealtor@gmail.com.

Grace Stampf began her real estate career with RE/MAX in 2009. She joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2010. A resident of Long Valley, Stampf specializes in helping homebuyers and sellers throughout Morris, Warren and Sussex Counties. She has earned several professional honors throughout her career, including the Circle of Excellence Award from NJAR, which she has received every year since 2013. Stampf has also received regional honors from RE/MAX, including the Executive Club and the 100% Club.

“The e-PRO® Certification allows me to offer more tools in my belt to broaden the expertise I bring to my clients,” said Stampf.

Stampf frequently hosts free seminars for the community, offering homebuying and selling tips. She also holds her Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification through NAR.

Stampf works from both the Flanders and Chester offices of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at 973-598-1700, by cell at 917-716-4813 or by email at grace.stampf@gmail.com.