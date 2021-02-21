Common Signs That Your HVAC System Needs a Checkup

If you may notice some problems with your cooling and heating system, it is best to address them as soon as they happen as you don’t want a small issue to lead to more significant problems. As with all major systems, your HVAC system needs maintenance now and then. If that is the case, it does not mean you need to spend a lot of money. If you catch the issue early on, it might be relatively inexpensive to address it.

Not Performing Well

One of the first signs of issues is that the system does not perform as well as it did in the past. If it does not cool or heat your home like you’ve come to expect, it may be a problem might be leaky ducts or a faulty motor or compressor. No matter the cause, it means the system has to get checked by an HVAC technician like the ones at ARS – Rescue Rooter in New Jersey.

Strange Noises

If you notice a sound when running the system like a crunching, grinding, or rattling sound, it’s best to have it checked out. If these sounds start suddenly, part of the machinery has likely broken and is no longer functioning as it should.

Higher-Than-Average Energy Bills

You might have noticed that your energy bills are higher than usual, especially if you have not made any lifestyle changes. If so, this might indicate that there is an issue with the HVAC system that is hurting its performance. The problem is making the system use more power to run which is leading to higher bills. When you notice the cost to heat or cool your home increasing, it is best to call in the professionals.

You may see that the system has to go through several cycles to keep the home at a reasonable temperature, no matter what your weather is like. Of course, during extra-hot or cold days, the HVAC will need to come on more often. However, it should not continually cycle on and off. If your cycles seem to be frequent, then it needs a tune up or may need to be replaced.

Bad Airflow

If the airflow is not optimal, the system is likely not working as efficiently as it could. There could be a blockage, such as clogged ducts, since that keeps the air from moving properly. If you have a broken motor or clogged air filter then those components need to be repaired or replaced.

Also, if you have less than optimal airflow, it might be best to install a ventilator to help the system. It can switch stale air with fresh air. You may also consider a zoning system for your HVAC to ensure you get the cooling and heating where you need most.

Odors in Your Home

If the furnace works well, it should not have any smells coming out of it, but if you notice a gas, burning fuel, or another odd smell, don’t ignore it. The system could be having some problems. It might be something minor, like dust in the unit or it could be a more significant issue, like gas leaking out.

If you notice any odors, it is best to turn the system completely off and have a specialist come take a look to make sure your system is safe to use.

Having an Old System

HVAC systems can last for up to 20 years however, thereafter, you may notice the performance is no longer optimal. If the unit is older, you might end up needing to replace the entire thing. But your HVAC technician can help you decide when you need to get another one when they are checking the system for performance issues.