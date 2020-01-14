Community Thanksgiving Brings Gratitude to All

The Community Thanksgiving Gathering took place on Monday, November 25 at Temple Hatikvah, Flanders. Several residents attended as well as many leaders of the Mt. Olive Clergy Association. Council President Joe Nicastro was able to welcome all and to express how grateful we are as a community. They also were able to raise $1,000 for the Mount Olive Food Pantry during the event. In photo : Shannon Jones, Joe Barrett, Rev. Meekyung Kim , Flanders United Methodist Church, Fr. Stan Baron , St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Rabbi Dr. Daniel Zucker Temple Hativah, Rev. Stuart Swicegood , New Beginnings Bible Church, Imam Jawad Ahmed Islamic Society of North Jersey, Council President Joe Nicastro, Rev. Moises Gomez Mountaintop Spanish Church, Rev. Matt Jones Mountaintop Church, Jerry Sheard.