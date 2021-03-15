Computers Inc Opens in Bloomingdale

On February 21, Bloomingdale welcomed the new owners of Computers Inc., to the Borough. Whether upgrading a computer, maintaining a current one, or starting fresh; Computers Inc., has the computer expertise to help. From data backups to network and printer installations, their team has the tools to get you running better than ever! Computers Inc. is located at 39 Matin St. in Bloomingdale. 

 

Pictured: Owner Chaim Meghnagi, Greg De Santis, James Pellegrino, Jesse Ginder, Dominick Esposito, Mayor John D’Amato, and Councilmen John Graziano. Not pictured, Bloomingdale Economic Development Commission members Jennifer Ellis, Michele Reynolds, and Farah Sayyed. 

 

