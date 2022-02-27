County College of Morris Honors the Memory of James Del-Giudice

The County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation has arranged for a special exhibition titled “a small thing but my own – Through the Lens of Jim Del-Giudice” to celebrate the life and impact of James Del-Giudice.

The exhibition opens March 3 and runs through March 31 in the college’s Art Gallery, located in the Sherman H. Masten Learning Resource Center, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. A reception, free and open to the public, will take place Sunday, March 27, from 2 – 5 p.m. Visitors to campus are required to wear a mask and to social distance.

Del-Giudice was an adjunct professor of history and photography at CCM for more than 30 years, sharing his fascination with photography and vast knowledge of the Revolutionary War throughout Morris County, enlightening and inspiring students. He was a highly respected professional photographer with a vast collection of photo essays based on historical subjects and landscapes of New Jersey. He was also a talented writer with many published articles and several locally performed plays. Shortly before his passing, Del-Giudice also had developed a livestream-based format for his programs.

The exhibition of his work was curated by Professor Hrvoje Slovenc, coordinator of the Photography Program at CCM.

In addition to the exhibition, a longtime friend of Del-Giudice, David Scinto has established the Jim Del Giudice Memorial Scholarship with the CCM Foundation. That scholarship is providing two full-time photography students with $5,000 scholarships or part-time students with $2,500 scholarships each year.

“Jim always did things for other people. He loved people and he loved students. He was a really good person,” noted Scinto. “After he passed, I wanted to do something to honor him. I knew he taught here for more than 30 years so I thought what better place is there than to do this at CCM.”

To support the Jim Del-Giudice Memorial Scholarship, checks can be made out to the CCM Foundation and mailed to County College of Morris Foundation, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869. Donations can also be made online at https://giving.ccm.edu/.