COVID & DENTISTRY

Welcome to the New World.

This is a phrase we hear repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID has affected our way of life in many aspects, and visits to the dentist are no different. There are many rules and guidelines patients, dentists, and staff must follow: I thought you, the reader, may be interested in knowing what we are doing in the dental field to help protect you, as well as our staff.

Here at Morris County Dental, we’re quite sure we’re doing a great job to do our best to protect you. Almost every patient comments on the efforts they can see in our brand new facility, as well as pre-visit and post-visit protocols. One patient just gave us a 5-star Google Review: “Yesterday was my first dental appointment in the age of CoVid. Dr Goldberg and his team provided an environment and procedures that made me feel safe. The screening, PPE, and the technique demonstrated by the team were all one could expect. The care was unchanged by the new circumstances….. Wonderful as always. Thank you !!!!”

Pre-Visit Screenings: We subscribe to a service that will text you obligatory questions about how you are feeling and where you have recently traveled. You can answer these quickly and easily, and the information will be transferred to us. We can then reach out to you by phone, email, or text regarding any follow-up needs.

Virtual Reception Rooms: When you arrive for your appointment, we ask that you call or text us, and remain in your car. When we are ready for you, we text or call back. This way, you are in our facility as little as possible.

Physical Reception Room: We have decreased the number of chairs in our reception room, and are keeping them 6 feet from each other in order to maintain Social Distancing. We have also removed all magazines, toys, etc in order to decrease the number of possible contaminated surfaces.

Temperature readings, hand sanitizers, sneeze guards, masks: These are all techniques or items we have available to protect you from us and each other. When you come into the office, we take temperature readings. You, as well as us, wear masks throughout the office. There are glass separation windows at counters.

Staff Screening: Staff are also required to go through a daily screening process, which includes a questionnaire and temperature checks.

HOCl Foggers: Hypochlorous Acid is a safe solution used in the healthcare industry, food industry, and others to help with decontamination. We have fogging machines throughout the office.

Air Purification: We have air filters (HEPA, UltraViolet) within treatment rooms and the reception room. Air within the office is filtered multiple times each hour.

PPE: This is a term only healthcare workers were familiar with before COVID. Now, everyone knows the term! We utilize proper masks, face shields, head coverings, gowns, gloves, etc for both your protection and ours. Although some of these items are still very difficult to come by, we are continually monitoring inventory and sourcing options.

Pre-Treatment Rinses: Some studies have shown rinsing with Hydrogen Peroxide or Povidone-Iodine can be effective in our COVID world. We utilize these pre-treatment rinses.

Post-Visit Screenings: 24 to 48 hours after your visit, you will receive another text asking how you are feeling. This allows you, as well as us, to follow your health, and take action as needed.

So, as we have said, “Welcome To Our New World.” We do hope you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy. We will do our best to maintain your oral health as safely as possible, and we all hope this situation will pass soon.

About the author: Dr. Ira Goldberg has been a dentist for 25 years, and maintains an extremely well-respected practice in Succasunna, NJ. He performs general dentistry procedures, cosmetic procedures, as well as dental implant procedures. He is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry, and a Scholar of the Dawson Academy for Complete Dentistry. He is also a lecturer in the field of implantology. For a free consultation, please call his office at (973) 328-1225 or visit his website at www.MorrisCountyDentist.com