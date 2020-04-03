Dear Readers:

The Coronavirus has been tough for everyone. Trying to deal with work, kids, schools and what you can and cannot do is very confusing. We all need to be careful and do what is recommended to stop the spread of the virus.

When it comes to shopping, consider shopping locally in the mom and pop shops where there are less crowds. Contact your local businesses and food establishments about delivering if you do not feel comfortable going out to eat or shop.

We do appreciate all the businesses that advertise with us and make these free papers available to you. We appreciate our readers and ask that you support the advertisers in this publication and in your community.

Thank you,

Mary Lalama & Joe Nicastro, Publishers