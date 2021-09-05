Denville Good Scout Awards Dinner Honors Dave Sipple

In describing our Dave Sipple, we thought it would be appropriate to utilize the latin name “Horulanus Tulipa’, translation…. Our Tulip Gardener.

Dave is most deserving of the award for Denville Good Scout. He certainly epitomizes all the tenets contained in the Boy Scout Pledge.

Downtown Denville is blessed to have Dave involved with many of our projects. He is friendly, courteous and helpful in bringing together many volunteers to create stunning visual displays.

His kind and cheerful manner adds to the ease of working on many downtown projects.

We appreciate his thrifty ways in providing materials for our projects. His love of discounts is legendary! He is so trustworthy that we are assured that he will always get us the most for the least.

One of the other elements of the Boy Scout Pledge is cleanliness and Dave, through his dedication of providing all these beautiful plants and trees throughout Denville, provides for a clean and healthy environment.

We see his bravery up close as he hangs the lights for our Clocktower display, all while being up 20 feet in the air in a bucket truck!

His reverence for doing the job to the highest standards shows his obedience to the laws of nature. His loyalty to his volunteers has manifested in long standing, dedicated individuals and new members eager to join.