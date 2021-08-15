Denville Man Celebrates 100th Birthday on the Fourth of July

By Steve Sears

Walter Mutz of Denville, who has lived in the township for over 50 years, celebrated his 100th birthday on July 4th.

Mutz is a United States Marine veteran, having served in World War II. Initially deployed to Bermuda for three years, he then served in the Pacific Theater with the Marines 7th Division and later in Okinawa and China.

On Friday, July 2, Mayor Thomas Andes visited Mutz at his home and presented him with an official proclamation “in recognition of his Service to our Country, character, work ethic, love for his family and in celebration of his 100th birthday,” and that the next three days be proclaimed “Walter K. Mutz Weekend.” The party on Independence Day took place at his granddaughter’s home, Mutz celebrating hitting the century mark with 60 people which included family and friends.

“It was a great weekend,” says Judy Casse, Mutz’s daughter.

Helen Mutz, Walter’s wife of 72 years, who served in the United States Navy during World War II, passed away in December of 2019.

“They met at a dance,” Casse says. “At a dance after the war was over.”

“Oh yeah,” says Mutz, recollecting the time he first laid eyes on Helen Catherine Chapman. “It was just a regular dance.” And when asked if it was love at first sight, he responds, “No,” with a laugh.

“There must have been something,” says Judy, also with a chuckle. “And they didn’t court for a long time. It was a short romance and then they got married.” The couple was wed at Saint Leo’s Church in Irvington on April 20, 1947.

Mutz recalls his early days in Denville. “It was kind of a rural area,” he says, he and his wife finding the community welcoming after they moved there in 1957 from Maplewood. They had already started a family, Casse at that time 14-months-old.

After the war, Mutz joined the United States Army reserves and served full-time in the National Guard. After 38 years in the latter, he retired at age 57, but still remained active in town. When Denville had a civil defense unit, Mutz helped out the police department, and he also worked for Steve’s Men’s Shop in town as well as Tommy Dean Home for Services Inc.

And then there’s his family. “He had a lot of grandchildren,” says Casse, “so they were always involved with their grandchildren, whether it was babysitting or sports or whatever, so they were always involved with them.” In addition to Casse and her four siblings, Mutz has 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

“We’re very fortunate,” says Casse. “I’m 65 years old and I have older siblings, and we’re very fortunate that we have our father still around for all these years. It’s a testament to what a good life he’s had. And my mother was 96 when she passed away, so they both had a very wonderful life together.”

As he now has moved into his 101st year, Mutz’s wish is for one thing. “Good luck.”