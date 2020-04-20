Denville Sunrise Rotary Club Honors Students

“Service Above Self” is the motto of Rotary International. Cities all over the world look for ways to raise money, which benefits their towns. Twelve years ago, the Denville Sunrise Rotary initiated a program to award township students whose extra-curricular, volunteer efforts could be recognized. These young people committed themselves to all kinds of assistance to groups beyond school activities. These included, but were not limited to tutors, nurses’ assistants, Senior Center volunteers, Library readers, Homeless meal preparation and distribution, children’s activities, religious organizations, and any number of Denville Civic activities. With cooperation from the Advisors of Valleyview Middle School and Morris Knolls High School, candidates are nominated for our student awards honor.

This semester’s nominees are Kerri Shaw and Anna Staltari. Kerri is a member of the National Honor Society, runs winter and spring track, and is a member of the Interact Club, including volunteering at Santa Land. She has worked in the Hudson Valley Food Bank, collected school supplies for lower income families, organized a Charity Benefit for the American Cancer Society and participated in Student Government at Morris Knolls High School. Kerri is deciding which college to attend from the five colleges she was accepted at. Anna is an eighth-grade student at Valleyview Middle School. She is co-captain of the Valleyview Mock Trial Club and was to star in the Spring Musical Production of “Legally Blonde”. She is a coach for Hub Soccer, an aide at St. Mary’s Church CCD, sold Christmas Trees at Knuth Farms, an assistant at Denville Library programs and a volunteer at the Lakeview Fun Fest for the past five years. She has sung the National Anthem at the Mayor’s Inauguration, Dedication at the Courtyard of Mayor Dwyer, the Denville Triathlon and Opening Day for Denville Little League PAL.

The students and their parents are invited to a Rotary meeting, where their Advisors introduce the students, highlighting their individual achievements. Each student is awarded a Certificate of Merit and a $100.00 cash gift. Denville Sunrise Rotarians are proud to honor these students and acknowledge their service to the community.