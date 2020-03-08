Diamond in the Sky Dinner Dance Will Benefit Abilities of Northwest Jersey

Abilities of Northwest Jersey announced its Diamonds in the Sky celebration dinner dance will be held on Friday, March 20 at Hawk Pointe Golf Club at 4 Clubhouse Drive, Washington NJ.

The Diamonds in the Sky celebration dinner dance will honor four unique “shining stars” that help comprise the Abilities galaxy of service recipients, staff and community connections. Join the organization in presenting the following awards:

Individual Achievement Award – Willie Dee Leak

Community Partner Award – Stephen L. Gurba

Volunteer Award – Warren Garden Club

Special Recognition Award – Robert Stewart

The evening will also feature a performance from the music enrichment program and a special silent auction featuring projects from the art enrichment program.

“It is our privilege to honor those who have worked incredibly hard and have committed so much to the success of our mission. We congratulate our 2020 awardees and consider ourselves truly blessed to have them as a part of our Abilities family.” said Cindy Wildermuth, Abilities CEO.

Abilities of Northwest Jersey is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the employability and quality of life for adults with disabilities by providing training and individualized services. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit more than 400 individuals with disabilities and will support the organization’s PossAbilities Campaign, with a goal of raising funds to continue expansion of services in the region.

For ticket or sponsorship information, please visit www.abilitiesnw.com/annual-gala.php or call 908-689-1118.