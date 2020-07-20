Discover Laurelwood with the New Cell Phone Tour

With cell phone in hand, visitors to Laurelwood Arboretum can learn about the history and plantings of this unique natural park. Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum now offers a self-paced cell phone tour to guide people from the Knippenberg Center for Education along many of the arboretum’s scenic paths, through natural and designed spaces, and back to the center. At each of the 19 tour stops they can hear details of the history and horticulture of this special place.

The cell phone tour takes about one hour to complete, depending on the visitor’s walking pace and interests. A brochure with instructions on how to access the tour can be found at the Notice Board adjacent to the Pines Lake Drive parking area. The full script of the cell phone tour is also posted on the website www.laurelwoodarboretum.org along with instructions on how to access the tour by phone.

The Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum cell phone tour was made possible by a generous donation from the Ira A. Roschelle, MD Family Foundation.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a volunteer nonprofit conservancy whose mission is to preserve, promote and improve the arboretum and provide opportunities for horticultural appreciation and education through public programs and outreach activities. The organization is funded by membership dues, grants and donations from individuals and businesses. For additional information, go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org or call 973-831-5675.