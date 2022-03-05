Easy, Affordable Bathroom Upgrades

(Family Features) Long among the most popular areas for homeowners to undertake improvement projects, bathrooms can be some of the easiest rooms in the house to renovate without spending a fortune.

If you’re looking to update one of the most-used spaces in your home, consider these easy and cost-effective ways to give your bathroom a facelift.

Accessorize with Color

There are numerous ways to create a new look without lifting any tools. Replacing linens and other soft surfaces like rugs, window treatments and shower curtains can help brighten up your space. Adding a fresh coat of paint is another low-cost way to modify the look and feel of a space. With a variety of paint colors and finishes to choose from, you can add a splash of color as an accent or go all out to create depth and contrast.

Update Cabinetry and Light Fixtures

Keeping your existing vanity and other bathroom cabinetry, especially if they’re in good condition, can be a cheaper option than replacing all the cabinets. To create an updated look, add a different coat of stain or paint, replace the hardware and add pullout shelving or drawer dividers.

Replacing old, out-of-date light fixtures with modern, efficient options – including the appropriate bulb selections for each fixture – is another cost-effective way to help the space look and feel brighter.

Install a Heated Towel Rack

Consider investing in a multi-purpose appliance to help refresh the look of your area. For example, a heated towel rack can save time and money while providing comfort and convenience. Companies like Amba Products offer a variety of styles and finishes to fit almost any decor that produce radiant heat to gently warm and dry towels, which can save time, water and energy by not having to do laundry as often. In addition, the racks can help eliminate moisture, resulting in less growth of mold and mildew. Some freestanding models come ready to use and take as little as 5 minutes to set up.

An option like the UL-certified Jeeves Wet-Rated Kit allows homeowners to install a high-quality, stainless steel heated towel rack inside moisture-rich environments like wet rooms, shower alcoves and walk-in showers or above bathtubs to make their bathrooms more functional while adding a touch of comfort.

Swap Out Decor and Accessories

A quick, inexpensive way to transform your bathroom is to update the decor and other design elements. Installing a new toilet seat, faucet or showerhead and adding matching accessories, such as a toilet paper holder, shower control knobs or a toothbrush holder, can make the space feel new and interesting. For even more impact, add artwork that matches the theme of the room, greenery or floating shelving.

Add Accent Tile

You can create a luxurious look with your backsplash, flooring or shower by adding a pop of colorful tile. Cheaper than purchasing an entire room’s worth of tile, creating a chevron or herringbone pattern in one of these oft-seen areas of the bathroom can make a fresh statement.

