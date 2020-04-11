Elder Financial Abuse Program Scheduled at Wayne Public Library

On Monday, April 27, 2020 the Wayne Public Library will host a program entitled: “Elder Financial Abuse” presented by AnnaMarie Mock of Highland Financial Advisors. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The program is free and open to the public. The Wayne Public Library meets all ADA regulations and is a barrier free building.

Financial elder abuse involves a family member, friend, or professional that illegally exploits an older individual for their monetary assets and property for their own financial gain. There are various risk factors that would put a senior at a higher chance of experiencing financial abuse whether from a scammer or an existing relationship. With the increasing threat of elder financial exploitation, it is important for individuals to be aware of the warning signs to prevent such abuse for yourself or a loved one. This seminar is designed to bring awareness to a growing concern because education is the best way to prevent an incident.