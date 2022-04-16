EMS Student Selected for the Morris County’s Middle School Leadership Award

Roxbury Township Public Schools is proud to announce that one of its students, Madelynn Anderson, an eighth-grader at Eisenhower Middle School (EMS), will receive this year’s Morris County Superintendent’s Middle School Leadership Award (MSLA) by the Morris County Association of School Administrators (MCASA) this spring.

Each year, EMS participates in the Morris County Middle School Leadership Award. This award seeks to identify eighth grade students that “represent a model of citizenship and leadership in their respective school community”.

Each middle school in the county selects one student from each middle school in their district to receive this honor based on academic, extracurricular, and community leadership that has had a positive impact on their school environment and someone who serves as role models for others.

This year, ten students in all were nominated for consideration. Eisenhower’s faculty and staff completed their review of the merits and information provided in each anonymous application and after the votes were tallied in an extremely close race, this year’s recipient was announced.

EMS Principal Paul Gallagher congratulated Madelynn and shared why she was selected for this award.

“Madelynn is a well-rounded student, athlete, artist, and citizen. In addition to keeping her grades up, Madelynn participates in Peer Leaders and Student Council, and is the president of the Builders Club. She is also on the STA 2007 Girls Academy Soccer team, which is one of the leading soccer clubs in the country.”

“During her two years at Eisenhower, Madelynn has been a two-time recipient of the Student Spotlight award, as well as outstanding overall student award in seventh grade. Outside of school, Madelynn and two other classmates once organized a food drive that collected over 600 food items for the Roxbury Food Pantry.”

“Congratulations to Maddy and her fellow finalists. We are so proud of you all, keep up the great work in and out of school!”