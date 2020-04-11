Essex County Master Gardeners

Courtesy of Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County

Gardening is one of the fastest growing hobbies today. It is easy to get started, good exercise and environmentally friendly. Whether you want to “up” your curb appeal, grow your own tomatoes or cut flowers the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County are offering plants that will fill your needs.

The Master Gardener’s will hold their annual plant sale in the Presby Iris Gardens,474 Valley Rd., Upper Montclair on Friday, May 1st (10am to 4pm) and Saturday, May 2 (9am to 3pm) and at Garabaldi Hall 621A Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland on Saturday, May 9 from 9am to 3pm.

Included in the sale are a large selection of annuals, perennials and small shrubs. You will find shade tolerant and deer resistant varieties. There will be many native and pollinator friendly plants as well as our own tomato plants lovingly grown and groomed from seed in the Roseland Greenhouse.

The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County are a group of knowledgeable volunteers trained by staff and faculty of NJAES Rutgers. The training includes 60 Hours of community service in parks and gardens of Essex County.

Perhaps you have seen their handiwork at the Brookdale Park rose or pollinator Gardens in Branch Brook Park or Turtle Back Zoo. They plant and maintain gardens in Caldwell, and the Edison Estate in West Orange.

Master Gardeners are dedicated to educating Gardeners of every age. Outreach includes hands on programs in grammar schools as well as monthly Senior Horticultural Therapy classes in Roseland. They also staff the County Help Line (973 228-2210) and tables at local farmers markets to answer your lawn and garden questions.

Come to the annual plant sale and support the efforts of this worthy group.