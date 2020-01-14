Families Enjoy Holidays That Much More Thanks To Food Drive

Greg Stewart, left, and Mark Beck (right), of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, accept a Holiday Drive donation check from Robert Weinstein, President of Robertet USA

The Holiday Drive "Collection Team" (group sitting) prepares to pick up food collections on Dec. 6

Families in Mount Olive that could use a boost got a big boost in time for the Christmas holidays. The 24th Annual Mount

Olive Holiday Food Drive continued a long tradition of success, with collections totaling near 3000 pounds of food donations from dropoff boxes throughout the township at area businesses and numerous corporations, many of which are active members of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce.

The collection was organized by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mount Olive Kiwanis Club with all the food and donations going to the Mount Olive Food Pantry. The food was collected by a team of volunteers from the Chamber, Kiwanis Club and the Food Pantry. The food was collected in time for the holiday season so that area families in need can enjoy the holidays that much more at the dinner table.

“It was an amazing outpouring of support from the Greater Mount Olive community,” said Greg Stewart, Chair of the

Holiday Food Drive committee and a Mount Olive Township Councilmember. “Nobody wants to see families struggle during the holidays. This food drive truly brings out the best in people and businesses.”

The top collectors were Givaudan Fragrances, Nisivoccia LLP, Robertet USA and Siemens Healthineers. Additionally

there were several monetary and gift card donations that will also go towards helping needy families.

The MO Food Pantry, which serves the Greater Mount Olive community year-round, can be reached at 862-251-3938.