Fast Pizza Keeps Customers Coming Back for More with Homemade Cuisine

By: Lindsey Kelleher

At Fast Pizza there has been nothing but a growth mindset, even as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation.

The pizzeria and restaurant has grown from one employee to 10 employees since it first opened three years ago.

“We got hit like everybody else with COVID-19. In the beginning it was tough, but we kept the place open, and I kept the employees going,” said Fast Pizza Owner Nick. “We wanted to be there for the customers, and to make sure the employees could provide for their families.”

The owner credits strong customer service, superb food quality, and customer loyalty for Fast Pizza’s growth and ability to handle changes during the pandemic.

Locals say the pizza is among the best in town. Check their reviews online and see what customers say about Fast Pizza.

If you’re in the area, stop by and try a plain slice or a margarita slice. Both have a semi-thick pizza crust with tasty homemade sauce and seasoning. One slice should hit the spot. Get two if you’re hungry. The buffalo chicken slice is another popular seller, and don’t forget to ask for a drizzle of blue cheese dressing on top.

“Everything from the pizza dough to the soups to the fresh mozzarella is homemade with ingredients that are bought daily. Homemade meatballs, burgers, freshly breaded chicken and eggplant, homemade cooking sauces, dressings and many more homemade ingredients are prepared fresh every day,” said the owner.

The entrée menu alone is very extensive, with at least 50 different items to choose from. The chicken Florentine, which is made with spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese and sauteed in a red sauce with white wine is a top seller.

If you’re looking for a good seafood dish, try the Atlantic salmon, which is served with rice and mixed vegetables. The salmon can be either grilled or broiled.

Not quite looking for a full meal?

Then try one of Fast Pizza’s half-pound burgers, which are served on a freshly baked Brioche bun with French fries on the side. It’s a signature homemade burger. Try the stuffed Shephard’s and Hunter’s burgers too.

Fast Pizza is located at 271 Overmount Ave., Woodland Park, NJ 07424. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The pizzeria and restaurant is BYOB.

Free delivery for orders over $10. Fast Pizza delivers within a 2.5-mile radius of its location.

Order online at www.fastpizzaonline.com and get 10 percent off of your purchase.