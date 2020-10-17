Memorial Middle School in Woodland Park has launched a new Financial Literacy class for grades 6-8. The nine-week course covers nine core ideas that will help students build core personal finance skills and learn real-world strategies they can use. Class instructor Mrs. Lynne Donato, who has been with the District for 18 years, has created a money tree bulletin board to get the students ready to learn. Class topics include budgets, debt, credit cards, banking, taxes, the stock market, investing and much more.​