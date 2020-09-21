Flood mitigation 

It was 21 years ago this month that Hurricane Floyd struck the East Coast, killing seven people in New Jersey, including one man from Little Falls. That tragedy and the huge loss of property started a journey to solve the dangerous flash flooding problem from the Peckman River.

It happened again in 2011 during Hurricane Irene and during the freak August 2018 storm, which swept vehicles into the waterway. Each time, local officials doubled down on their resolve to solve the problem.

After all that – and thanks in large part to our Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and former Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., the the Peckman River Basin Flood Risk Management project has been designed and has now been approved by Congress and will begin to be funded.

The legislation authorizes for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move forward with the project, a $146 million mitigation plan.

“This is a milestone that some thought we would never achieve and nothing short of a huge accomplishment,” said Woodland Park ​Mayor Keith Kazmark. “A special thanks to the members of the Passaic Valley Regional Flood Board – both past and present – who never gave up.”

Plans are to install a 1,500-foot-long, 40-foot-diameter diversion tunnel near the Paterson Avenue athletic fields to divert flood waters out of the Peckman and into the Passaic River. This will solve flash flooding not only from the Peckman, but also from its tributaries – Dowling Brook and brook in the Kohl’s parking lot which frequently overflows its banks. It will not exasperate flooding of the Passaic.

In addition, the plan calls for

– 1,848 linear feet of channel modifications.

– 2,170 linear feet of levees and/or flood walls.

– 1,207 linear feet of levees and/or flood walls near Passaic Valley High School, between the track and baseball fields.

– Raising up to 16 structures and flood-proofing as many as 58 structures.

While the measure has passed the House of Representatives, it now needs the Senate’s approval. It is scheduled to vote on it in the fall session.