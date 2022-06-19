Florham Park Little League Says Play Ball

Florham Park’s little league teams are ready to play. On April 23, Baseball Day was held in the town to celebrate opening day of the 2022 season. The day consisted of a parade of all the teams, a tricky tray, and team photos. Kids and parents were busy attending games throughout the day. The Florham Park Little League board shared, “We would like to thank everyone who came out to support our opening day festivities this past Saturday. It was great to have the kids be able to march down Briarwood in a parade onto Emmet 1. Given the circumstances of the past few years, it was the first sense of “normal” that our program was able to experience in quite some time. To be able to share that with our entire community was extremely heart-warming.”