Florham Park Public Library Adds New “Things,” Museum Passes to Collection

The Florham Park Public Library’s collection of loanable materials is not limited to just books, movies, and magazines! The Library began loaning ukeleles several years ago as a way of drumming up interest in learning to play music, and has since expanded its “Library of Things” to include items like lawn games, robotics kits, and metal detectors.

The most popular items by far are tech gadgets. This spring the Library has added 10 circulating laptop computers that patrons can use anywhere in the building, and a number of new items that patrons can check out to take home. The new additions include a Cricut Maker, a high-quality Canon digital camera, Nintendo Switch game consoles, and a portable speaker and microphone system. The full list of items can be found (and reserved) via the Library’s website here: https://florhamparklib.org/books/library-of-things/

Checking out an item from the Library of Things is a great way to try out a new hobby like stargazing, photography, music, or computer coding. It can also help to enhance a backyard barbeque through the addition of a game of bocce or cornhole! Another great example: test takers don’t need to purchase their own expensive graphing calculator, and can just borrow one from the Library instead.

The Library isn’t only loaning things to Florham Parkers. Florham Park residents can also check out an experience from the Library! Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Florham Park Public Library, the Library boasts a strong Museum Pass program that grants access to 12 institutions in our area, including many family-friendly options. Among this year’s new passes are Jenkinson’s Aquarium, Monmouth Museum, the Frick Collection, Storm King Art Center, the Yogi Berra Museum, and the Museum of Early Trades and Crafts. Back by popular demand are the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, the American Museum of Natural History, Morris Museum, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The full list is available here: https://florhamparklib.org/books/library-of-things/museum-passes/

Passes are available to reserve in advance via the Library’s website so that patrons can plan their visits ahead of time and ensure that the pass is available when they need it. Each pass can be checked out once per household in a 6-month period. With the arrival of the warm weather season, it’s the best time of year to get out and learn something new from one of the many wonderful museums and cultural attractions in our area!