For 11-Year-Old Wayne World Ranked Tennis Star, It’s Pinky Promise Fulfilled

By Steve Sears

Perhaps nothing – not even being ranked a #1 under 12 tennis player worldwide – can take the place of a wonderful “pinky promise” being kept.

Just ask Wayne’s Izyan “Zizou” Ahmad, who was recently ranked tops worldwide as a U12 singles and doubles tennis player. As great as that is, perhaps it pales in comparison to this past June, when he was set up pretty good by the Barilla pasta company and his tennis hero, 20-time Grand Slam Singles winner, Roger Federer.

Here’s the backstory. Five years ago, Ahmad was invited to the U.S. Open Tennis Classic in New York City. An organization called Net Generation, which selects youngsters to do fun things at the U.S. Open, understood that meeting Federer was the then seven-year-old’s ultimate dream. “They set me up with this interview, and I had one shot to ask him any question,” Ahmad recalls.

Face-to-face now with his hero, the youngster asked a whopper. “Mr. Federer, can you please continue to play for eight, nine years so I can play you when I turn pro?”

The press and all in attendance enjoyed a good-hearted laugh at the request, as did Federer, who said a light, “Yes.” After Ahmad followed up with, “Is that a promise?” Federer grinned and responded, ‘Pinky promise.”

Let’s coin a saying here: “A Pinky is Powerful.” “I said it,” says Ahmad while reflecting back. “I didn’t think it would end up being like this, but that’s just how it came out. Honestly, he just really wows me every time I see him play. He has this kind of aura around him that just makes you want to respect him, and he’s just such a nice person. You don’t get that from other people like you get that from him. That’s why I’ve always liked him so much.”

Ahmad and his family, and his coach and his family, were flown out to Zurich, the young tennis star under the impression he was going for tennis training. Federer’s agent and Barilla had reached out to both the dad of Ahmad and the tennis academy his son represented and told them of their idea to have Ahmad and Federer meet again and fulfill his dream of playing a few sets against the champ. The plan met agreement, as long as it would be a surprise.

It would be. “They made the plan and all that, and I thought it was a training practice,” Ahmad says. “Then we got to Switzerland, and the day we arrived at the place where I thought the practice was going to be, they actually had planned everything out. They had hidden cameras, hidden microphones and everything. It worked out perfectly.”

After arriving and being treated like a celebrity – he actually signed the restaurant manager’s t-shirt which was adorned with his picture, and a light throng of fans held signs and chanted his name from behind a fence – the 11-year-old was led out to the clay court to take part in a match against…Federer, who appeared from behind a screen.

Ahmad covered his face with his hands, becoming emotional. Federer walked over, hugged the youngster, and when Ahmad said, “Hi, Mr. Federer,” the tennis champ said, “Roger.” The two then walked out to the net at center court, and Federer said, “Let’s have some fun.”

“And we did,” Ahmad says, the duo enjoying a fun match of about an hour. After the match, Federer sat down with the visitors from New Jersey, and all enjoyed conversation and a great meal. “He just told us stories and all about his career and about his kids and his family. And he was just amazing – just so nice,” Ahmad says.

When the tennis great turned 41 this past August 8th, his super fan in Passaic County was ready with an appropriate, heartwarming birthday greeting on Twitter: When the GOAT makes a promise, he keeps it! That’s what makes him such an idol! Thank you Mr. Federer, for the best day of my life, for these memories and I am forever grateful that you kept your pinky promise!” HAPPY BIRTHDAY G.O.A.T!

That beautiful June day in Switzerland is one Izyan Ahmad would remember forever. “I was shocked – just pure shock! – because I could never believe he would actually keep his promise. But he ended up doing it and my emotions were just too much for me. When your dream is fulfilled, you’re just so happy. They always say you should try to meet your hero, and if that’s how it feels, then everyone should try their best to meet their hero!”