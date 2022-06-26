Free Hanover Wind Symphony Concerts, ‘Summer Winds! . . . And Percussion,’ 6/29 & 7/5

Keeping up with the great American tradition of the summer band concert, the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present “Summer Winds! . . . and Percussion” twice in the coming weeks.

Both concerts are free of charge.

The first concert will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany. The second concert, in the open air, will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Ave., in Morris Township. The Ginty Field concert, part of the township’s Summer at the Gazebo series, is sponsored in cooperation with the local branches of the Provident Bank.

Speaking about the rousing concerts, Kurt Zimmermann of Rockaway, HWS associate music director and the conductor for both of these concerts, points out, “This year’s summer band concert repertoire consists of predominantly great Broadway, jazz, and American marches, plus traditional band music that directors like John Philip Sousa proudly programmed.”

Among the inspiring pieces being performed at the “Summer Winds! . . . and Percussion” concerts are the following:

* Bennet’s Triumphal March, by Melvin H. Ribble

* Broadway One-Step, by Karl King; arranged by John P. Paynter

* The Florentiner March, by Julius Fucik

* Rolling Thunder, by Henry Fillmore

* American Patrol, by F. W. Meacham

* The Thunderer, by John Philip Sousa

* Morning Noon and Night in Vienna, by Franz von Suppe

* Selections from the Music Man, by Meredith Wilson; arranged by Alfred Reed

* Stars and Stripes Forever, by John Philip Sousa

* Shenandoah, arranged by Frank Ticheli

* Selections from West Side Story, by Leonard Bernstein

* Armed Forces Salute, arranged by Bob Lowden

* Variations on a Korean Folk Song by John Barnes Chance

* Glen Miller in Concert

Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, HWS music director, adds, “The music being performed in these concerts is a wonderful mix of traditional band music, Broadway, and even Big Band swing. Come join us for a toe-tapping good time!”

The non-profit Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding community-based adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra, made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, embraces as its mission “bringing music to people and people to music.”

For more than three decades, the Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences. HWS members share a love for music as well as a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They also help mentor the next generation of wind musicians.

Visit www.hanoverwinds.org for more information about HWS.