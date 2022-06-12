Free Office Skills Training Program for Women Starts in July

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a free, 8-week training program for women, including lessons in computer skills, job search methods, and interview techniques, along with on-the-job training at a community work site on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., from July 12th – September 1st. All classes will take place at the agency’s campus which is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton. Work sites will be located throughout the county and hours will be dependent upon the employer’s needs.

The comprehensive Summer Office Skills program prepares participants to seek entry-level office administrative positions. In addition to 40 hours of computer skills training, participants will receive 20 hours of classroom instruction and 40 hours of work experience at a community employment site, which will further prepare participants for success in the job market. The time in the classroom is devoted to careering instruction, life skills training and interviewing strategies. Over the years, Project Self Sufficiency has partnered with a variety of local businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities to provide participants with externship opportunities. Participants gain real-life work experience while honing the computer skills they have received as part of the agency’s training programs.

The Summer Office Skills program is free and open to Project Self-Sufficiency participants. Interested women must apply and be accepted into the program. To become a participant, or to apply for the free Summer Office Skills program, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.