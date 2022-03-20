Free Program Focuses on Educating Seniors

The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. Sponsored by Municipal Alliance Committee of the Chathams (MACC) and Madison Alliance Addressing Substance Abuse (MAASA), this free program will take place at Library of the Chathams beginning on Thursday, April 21 and is open to anyone 60 or older.

The educational program offers six lessons that cover a wide range of topics. Participants will have an opportunity to meet new people and:

Learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices

Celebrate this exciting stage of life and all the benefits that come with it

Discuss risk factors and behaviors older adults should avoid to stay healthy

Examine how alcohol, prescription medications and over-the-counter medications affect seniors differently and how they can avoid problems

Learn how to use simple tools to help you feel more empowered about your health and the healthcare you receive

Free refreshments will be served at each lesson, and all program participants will be eligible to receive free giveaways.

For more information or to register, please contact Amy Lewis at 908-789-4070 ext. 4080 or alewis@westfieldnj.gov.