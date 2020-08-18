FREEHOLDERS APPOINT WOMEN TO GOVERNING BOARDS AT CCM AND VOCATIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Morris County Board of Freeholders is announcing the appointments of two county school board members for County College of Morris and the Morris County Vocational School District, both of which are top ranked in the state and nation.

The freeholders unanimously chose Lauren Inganamort of Chester Township for a three-year term on the CCM Board of Trustees, and Hanna Roth Starr of Washington Township to two years of an unexpired four-year term on the Vocational School District Board of Education.

Both are volunteer posts, with no salary.

“These women are terrific additions to their respective county boards,” said Morris County Freeholder John Krickus. “They share a wealth of business and education experience, and community involvement that will help guide our top-ranked county educational institutions, which are gems of Morris County. We are excited to have these women join our county team.”

Lauren Inganamort is a graduate of Dartmouth College’s Thayer School of Engineering and Tuck Schools of Business. She has a wealth of business experience in her professional career, including as global compliance manager and senior analyst at Tiffany & Co., and as financial forecaster at DC Energy.

Hanna Roth Starr, a graduate of Purdue University, has worked as an admissions

advisor at Rutgers University and as program coordinator at Wentworth Institute of Technology, a private, technical design and engineering university in Boston. She is a current member of the Executive Board of the Long Valley Junior Women’s Club in Washington Township.

She currently is a member of the Educational Foundation of the Chesters and has an expressed “passion” to increase representation of women in STEM careers.

‘There are exceptional candidates whose backgrounds and dedication to their respective communities should further enhance the already excellent governing boards that guide our county schools,” said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith. “We also are glad to bring some more women to our boards to serve as role models for young ladies across our county.”