FREEHOLDERS HONOR MORRIS COUNTY 4-H LEADER KATHY MURARIK, RETIRNG AFTER 37 YEARS 

The Morris County Board of Freeholders has honored longtime Morris County 4-H Program Associate Kathleen Murarik of Lake Hopatcong with a special resolution of thanks and congratulations on her retirement, after 37 years with the 4-H program.

Murarik, who officially retired at the end of November, began with 4-H on March 15, 1982. Since that time, she has served the Morris County 4-H Youth Development Program by organizing and leading events that support positive growth and development for the county’s youth, directly impacting some 7,000 4-H youth members during her career.

“Kathy Murarik has been committed to building a strong sense of community and belonging for 4-H youth participants, and also for their parents, community members, and countless volunteers, with a goal of creating a supportive network through the county’s 4-H Youth Development Program,” the Freeholder Board stated in its resolution.

“We congratulate her for a job well done on behalf of the youth and families of Morris County, and wish her the best in retirement.”

The veteran 4-H leader received her resolution when she was feted at the recent Morris County 4-H County Awards Night held in Whippany.

Among her many achievements was the development of the New Jersey State 4-H Dog Show competition, which provided 4-H youths an opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge on the state-level.

She also was a leader in efforts to reinvigorate and expand the Morris County 4-H Fair from a small weekend event held at the Rockaway Townsquare mall into the current four-day, family fun event.

The expanded event included amusement rides and fireworks combined with the traditional 4-H offerings that annually attracts 20,000 people from across the county and state. It is the only state-sanctioned county fair.

Her efforts on behalf of the Morris County 4-H Fair directly influenced Chester Township’s decision to enhance Chubb Park, adding a horse ring and secretary’s stand, improved electrical wiring, and overall resources available to the public.

The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension, a unit of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station.

For more information about the Morris County 4-H Program call the 4-H office at 973-285-8301 or visit the Morris County 4-H website at: https://morris.njaes.rutgers.edu/4h/