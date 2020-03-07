Friends of the Riverdale Public Library Annual Book Sale

The Friends of the Riverdale Public Library are busy preparing for their nineteenth annual book sale. Through the sale, memberships and other fundraising activities, the Friends of the Library have donated over $87,000 to the library since their inception to fund special programs, events, and collections.

This year’s book sale will be held Friday, March 27- Sunday, March 29. Booksellers and reading enthusiasts will find nearly 9,000 books and audio books to choose from, all well below retail costs.

Hardcover books are priced at $2.00 and children’s books will be only $.50 cents, reports Riverdale Public Library Director Therese McClachrie. “Considering that most of the books retail for an average of $25.00, these prices are a bargain! Even on the sale table at many well-known bookstores, books cost $8.00 or $9.00.” In addition to book bargains, shoppers can also find CD’s, DVD’s and audiobooks. There will be a wide variety of cookbooks, as well as other non-fiction books, and both soft cover and hardcover fiction books.

“Each year our quality of books and audiobook donations are a higher quality than the year before. People who donated these items have taken excellent care of them. No one can throw out a book. Donations for this year’s book sale are being accepted during regular Library hours until March 6” said Linda Anders, one of the Friends founders.

Dennis Harsley, President of the Friends of the Riverdale Public Library, said they raised $7,000 last year and always hope to exceed the previous year’s sales.

The Friends use this money to support programs that the normal budget would not allow. This includes the summer reading programs, music and craft performances, and science activities for children, adult programs like the outdoor Shakespeare at Glenburn program, and museum passes. The Friends have paid for large print books, audiobooks and have funded many of the library’s data bases.

Anders also added that the Friends are extremely lucky to have a great relationship with the town. “We started our sale at the library and it grew so big that we had to have it in the community courtroom. Now, bigger than ever, it remains in Riverdale’s beautiful Community Center. Our DPW brings our books over to the center, and the school loans us extra tables. It is all team work!”

The book sale will be held at the Riverdale Senior and Community Center, 57 Loy Avenue on Friday, March 27, from 4 – 8 p.m., Saturday March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, March 29, 12pm-3 p.m. Sunday is “Bag Day” when shoppers can fill a bag for just $7. For the first time members in The Friends of Riverdale Library will have a special preview and shop day Thursday March 26! Members special preview hours will be determined at the next meeting. For more information visit the Riverdale Library website at www.riverdalelibrary.org or email Friendsoftheriverdalelibrary@gmail.com.

The Friends of The Riverdale Library meet once a month on the third Thursday of the month from 7:00-8:00 pm. Come join us at the library for our next meeting on Thursday, February 20. We look forward to welcoming new members!