Future Educators at Morris County School of Technology Participate in Community Service Projects

Participating in community service projects is one of Jennifer Skomial’s favorite parts of working with future educators at Morris County School of Technology. She shared, “Not only do I get to help students explore the many nontraditional professions that involve working with children and their families, we also get to make a positive impact on our community.” Each year, students in the academy identify service projects that will benefit local families.

Future educators from the Academy for Education and Learning spearheaded this year’s toy collection which provided new toys to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. This holiday toy drive was initiated at the school several years ago by their former secretary, Penny Manser, in memory of her brother, Sergeant Tim Abline.

In addition to collecting toys, the students also organized an evening of baking for a nearby soup kitchen. Their delicious treats were provided to families who utilize the services provided by Christine’s Kitchen at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Orange.

The Academy for Education and Learning provides students with an introduction into the field of education. This unique program explores teaching, social work, psychology, speech therapy, and the many other careers that involve children and families. Future educators work on-site with preschoolers, visit a variety of classroom settings and non-profit organizations, and participate in conferences at universities throughout New Jersey.