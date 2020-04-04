Garden State Yacht Club to Host Boating Safety Course and Two Open Houses

The Garden State Yacht Club on Lake Hopatcong will offer a US Coast Guard-sanctioned boating safety course on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Given in one day, students are eligible to receive the NJ Boating Safety Certificate at the completion of the course and passing the exam. All boaters are required by New Jersey law to have this certificate. The cost of $75 covers materials, the exam, and lunch.

Sign in at the GSYC Clubhouse, 33 Point Pleasant Road, Hopatcong, NJ at 7:30am. The class runs from 7:45am to 5pm.

Register on line at f.federico@att.net. Or call 973-398-0022. Visit GSYC.org for further details.

The Garden State Yacht Club is also hosting two open house at the Clubhouse for prospective members on Sunday, April 26, 2020, and Sunday May 17, 2020 from 1pm -3pm. See the facilities, including heated pool, docks, playground and tennis courts, and learn about the extensive summer and all year long activities, such as dining, dancing, parties, and entertainment, available to members. For more information and to reserve a spot at the open house, please call 973-398-0022 or visit GSYC.org.