Grassroots Natural Market Celebrates 15th Anniversary

On April 15, 2005, Grassroots Natural Market opened its doors and over time it has evolved into

a business that specializes in organic foods, vitamins, beauty aids and an all-natural deli. The produce department is completely organic, which both surprises and pleases his customers.

Grassroots Natural Market is a definite plus and a big draw for the town of Denville, bringing in people from several different areas. Paul, the owner has said proudly, “Grassroots may be small, but it is mighty.”

The employees at Grassroots are like a large family, everyone is very knowledgeable, very helpful and polite. Several of the staff have been there for over 12 years. Walk into the store and someone will greet you with a hello, and make you feel welcomed.

Grassroots Natural Market, is open 7 days a week, located at 20 First Avenue in Denville. Visit www.grassrootsnaturalmarket.com or call 973-627-5440. Stop in and wish Paul and his staff a Happy 15th Anniversary!