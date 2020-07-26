Hackettstown Woman’s Club Hosting Meet & Greet

The Woman’s Club of Hackettstown, founded in 1913, serving Hackettstown and the Mt. Olive/Flanders area is actively looking for women to join their local club

If you are interested in local community service opportunities, participating in activities for the young and old, and in general looking to have fun, then the woman’s club is the right place for you.

The Meet and Greet will be held Wednesday, August 12th at the Hackettstown public library, (which was founded by the club), 110 Church Street, 6 pm. Please either call the number below or email to the address below to reserve a spot.

Monthly meetings are presently held the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm from October through June.

The Woman’s Club of Hackettstown is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs (NJSFWC), a non-profit, community service organization where members can make a difference in the lives of others, one project at a time.

For Additional information call (908) 852-7236 or email hackettstownwc@gmail.com.