Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Contest Brings Joy in Florham Park

The 2nd Annual Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Contest was another big success for the Rotary Scholarship Fund and for the community. Hosted by Pets Supplies Plus and the Florham Park Rotary more than 200 people and almost 60 dogs attended on what turned out to be a beautiful day.

With warm weather on Saturday, October 15, the Florham Park Great Lawn and Gazebo turned out to be another fun event. THANKS to Pets Supplies Plus, there was free pizza, ice cream, snacks, drinks, music, and giveaways throughout the afternoon, and of course prizes for each of the six categories:

∙ Funniest – Diane Ferrone and her dog Harley, dressed as a mailman, delivered right on time.

∙ Most Creative – Andrea Berti and Leianne Krotec and crew – Scooby-Doo, Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, and Daphne Blake with their dogs Ace and Lola.

∙ Scariest – Laura Palmer and crew with their dog Bonnie Prince Harry as the cast of The Wizard of Oz – and Toto too!

∙ Spunkiest – Rahman Babor and his traveling dog Jimmy for Jimmy’s suitcase costume – Note

that for 2023 this will become the “CUTEST DOG COSTUME” award.

∙ Best dressed dog/human duo – Stephanie Marelli and her dog, Buddy, as the cast of “Toy Story”. Stephanie was “Jessie”!

∙ Best in Show – Brielle Dolack, her dog Partner and Chris Cuomo and for their group Jurassic Park outfits.

Pet Supplies Plus Owner Barbara Grobert commented “It was a beautiful day and it was a great turnout,” She continued “I’m so happy that everyone came out and happy to be a part of the community.”

Students Benefit

The funds were raised through the Registrations for the competing dogs in costume and via the sale of 50/50 raffle tickets. Half of the proceeds went to the winner, and the other half went into the Florham Park Rotary Scholarship Fund. The winner did not need to be present, and indeed in this case the Florham Park Rotary made arrangements to send the winner their check. The fundraiser contributes to the Rotary Scholarship for graduating high school students resident in Florham Park who have a record of volunteerism and the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”.

George Gregor, a member of the Florham Park Rotary Club, said this is one of the best events of the season and is essential to sustaining scholarship funds to help students get to college.

Simone Campbell, president of the Florham Park Rotary, was among those on hand to lend her support to the event. Later, she was happy to observe that “This event has now become a ‘staple of the community’ which can only serve to enhance presence in the community for Pet Supplies Plus and our club.”

Several youth volunteers helped out the day of the event, including several from Hanover Park High School and a group of seventh graders from the St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover. They took pictures, kept the dog bowls filled with water, handled the ice cream and snacks table, and the coffee table, and more.

Special guests included members from the Florham Park Police Department, and investigator Ashley Craig and Cpl. Laura Bertelli – as McGruff the Crime Dog – from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

In closing, Florham Park Rotary Club Sergeant-at-Arms Peter Nicolas said: “On behalf of Pets Supplies Plus and the Florham Park Rotary, we would like to thank all the people who came out with their dogs to participate in this fundraiser. “Doing so led to another successful event and thus this spring when we are reviewing applications, a Florham Park student may be able to receive a scholarship for their volunteerism. That’s a pretty big deal in a town which prides itself as a ‘Community of Volunteers.’ We’ll look forward to the 3rd Annual Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Contest next October.”