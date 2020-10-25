Halloween Spooky Cans

(eLivingtoday.com) Get the kids involved with Halloween decorations this year with these easy-to-make “spooky cans” resembling a bat, Frankenstein and a mummy.

For more craft ideas, visit eLivingtoday.com.

Spooky Bat

1 soup can

1 paint brush

1 bottle black acrylic paint

1 white fabric marker

1 black foam sheet

scissors

1 white foam sheet

1-2 hot glue sticks

1 hot glue gun

2 googly eyes

Remove label from soup can.

Using paint brush, paint soup can with black paint. Let dry. Apply more coats, if needed, drying between each coat.

Using white fabric marker, draw bat wings and bat ears on black foam sheet. Using scissors, cut out bat wings and bat ears. Set aside.

Using scissors, cut two small triangles from white foam sheet for bat fangs.

Load hot glue stick into gun and allow to heat up. Apply glue on large edge of bat wing and press onto soup can. Repeat with second wing. Apply hot glue to bottoms of bat ears and apply to front inside of soup can. Apply hot glue to bottoms of bat fangs, turn upside down with points toward bottom and press onto soup can. Apply hot glue to backs of googly eyes and press onto soup can.

Frankenstein

1 soup can

2 paint brushes

1 bottle green acrylic paint

pinking shears

1 black felt sheet

1 white foam sheet

1 bottle white acrylic paint

2 cork screws

1-2 hot glue gun sticks

1 hot glue gun

2 googly eyes

Remove label from soup can.

Using one paint brush, paint soup can with green paint. Let dry. Apply more coats, if needed, drying between each coat.

Using pinking shears, cut one circle from black felt sheet 1/4-inch larger than soup can.

Cut two small rectangles, one slightly shorter than other, from white foam sheet for teeth.

Using other paint brush and white paint, paint cork screws. Allow to dry.

Load hot glue stick into gun and allow to heat up. Apply glue to teeth and place on soup can.

Cut thin sliver of black felt for lip line. Glue above teeth.

Glue googly eyes onto can above mouth.

Put line of glue along top of soup can. Place felt circle on top of glue area. Place glue bead along upper side of can to bend over felt to create hairline.

Glue cork screws to either side of bottom of can.

Mummy

1 soup can

1 paint brush

1 bottle white acrylic paint

1 hot glue gun stick

1 hot glue gun

gauze dressing (enough to wrap around can)

2 googly eyes

Remove label from soup can.

Using paint brush, paint soup can with white paint. Let dry. Apply more coats, if needed, drying between each coat.

Load hot glue stick into gun and allow to heat up. Apply glue to top of can and place start of gauze dressing. Wrap gauze dressing around can, applying glue and more gauze as needed. Glue end of gauze to soup can. Allow for space in eye area to apply eyes.

Glue googly eyes to space left within gauze.