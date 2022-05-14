Hanover Manor Wins Outstanding Catering Excellence Award

The Hanover Manor in East Hanover was recognized by the Automatic Fire Alarm Association of New Jersey (AFAANJ) with their award for Excellence in Catering.

Criteria for the award include food quality, service, and professionalism.

Hanover Manor owner Angelo Kontogiannis accepted the award from AFAANJ President Dennis Boone at the association’s annual joint symposium with the New Jersey Society of Fire Protection Engineers on April 7th.

Presenting the award is AFAANJ President Dennis Boone, holding the award is Angelo Kontogiannis, owner of the Manor followed by members of the AfAANJ Board.