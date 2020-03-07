Hanover Park High Senior Named Distinguished Finalist in Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

Anna Marina Accumanno, 18, of East Hanover, a senior at Hanover Park High School, has volunteered hundreds of hours working with children with special needs, spending summers working with Hanover Park’s Extended Year Program and, during the school year, spending one morning each week working at a special education school. As a volunteer, Anna observes and records students’ milestones and setbacks, helps reinforce lessons and helps students gain independence.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

“In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. “We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society’s challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too.”

“Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. “Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it’s an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change.”