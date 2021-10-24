Hanover Wind Symphony to Present Free Winds of Change Concert October 27 in Whippany

In tune with these changing times, the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present a free concert, called “Winds of Change,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, HWS music director, says, “The Hanover Wind Symphony family is overjoyed to be making music together again and we eagerly await the chance to share music with our ‘extended family’ on Oct. 27! We hope you can join us for a great evening of exciting music.”

Among the pieces to be played as part of the HWS “Winds of Change” concert are the following:

* The Boys of the Old Brigade, by W. Paris Chambers

* Winds of Change, by Randall Standridge

* Lux Aurumque, by Eric Whitacre

* Albanian Dance, by Shelley Hanson

* A Kansas Two-Step, by Arthur Pryor

* March-Bou-Shu, by Satoshi Yagisawa

The 85-member Hanover Wind Symphony is a unique extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding, community-based, adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra is made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

The Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences for more than 3 1/2 decades. HWS members are volunteers who share a love for music and a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They are also committed to mentoring the next generation of wind musicians, offering music scholarships to promising young musicians.

For further information about the HWS “Winds of Change” concert, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.