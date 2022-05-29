Harmonica Sunbeam to Host June 6 Pride Drag Show at Vanguard Theater

Harmonica Sunbeam, who has been delighting audiences at nightclubs, cabarets, and fundraising events throughout the United States and abroad for over 27 years, will host Montclair’s first ever Pride Drag & Variety Show, at Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, on June 6, 2022 at 7:30PM. Vanguard Theater is presenting the event with Out Montclair, as part of a week of Pride events.

Miss Sunbeam is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has been featured on several television shows and films including The Deuce, Honey, and Please Give. Miss Sunbeam has also worked alongside noted musical artists such as Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Holiday. She was featured on the season finale of Saturday Night Live as a backup dancer for artist Katy Perry performing her hit single “Swish Swish.”

Montclair Drag starts at 7:30PM, with doors opening one hour before the festivities begin. With food by Montclair’s Cafe Moso, specialty drinks, and more, Act One will be family friendly, and Act Two will bring on the spice. In addition to Miss Sunbeam, performers include Princess London, Coco Taylor, Lady Kenyate, Beardonna, Slaylani, Adi Owenn Visual, and more!

Tickets are going fast! For anyone interested in performing or volunteering, please sign up here!