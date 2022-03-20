Heath Village hosts Senior Real Estate Seminar

By on No Comment

Heath Village is hosting an in-person Real Estate seminar Making the Move in Today’s World on Thursday, April 7 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

 

The program will feature a real estate panel that will discuss issues including:

 

  • An update on today’s real estate market, and the continuing impact the pandemic has had on it
  • How real estate transactions have been impacted by the pandemic
  • Common mistakes sellers make
  • Tips for getting the most value from your home

 

Following the real estate panel, Heath Village residents who have moved in the last 18-24 months will share with the audience their moving experience and lessons they learned through the process.

 

A question-and-answer session will follow each panel.

 

While the event is free; RSVP is required. To register, or for additional information, please call 908-684-5009.

 

Heath Village is a full-service retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.

 

Heath Village hosts Senior Real Estate Seminar added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.