Heath Village hosts Senior Real Estate Seminar

Heath Village is hosting an in-person Real Estate seminar Making the Move in Today’s World on Thursday, April 7 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The program will feature a real estate panel that will discuss issues including:

An update on today’s real estate market, and the continuing impact the pandemic has had on it

How real estate transactions have been impacted by the pandemic

Common mistakes sellers make

Tips for getting the most value from your home

Following the real estate panel, Heath Village residents who have moved in the last 18-24 months will share with the audience their moving experience and lessons they learned through the process.

A question-and-answer session will follow each panel.

While the event is free; RSVP is required. To register, or for additional information, please call 908-684-5009.

Heath Village is a full-service retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.