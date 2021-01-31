Heath Village hosts Virtual Senior Seminar “Time To Get Organized!”

Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting a free, virtual senior seminar Time To Get Organized on Tuesday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m.

The program will feature Certified Professional Organizer® Deborah Gussoff, MBA, CPO®, owner of In Order, Inc, an organizing company. Deborah will discuss some common organizing challenges and provide tips to help you overcome them. Whether you’re overwhelmed with clutter, buried in paper, or just not sure how to get rid of things, she can help.

Deborah has been quoted in publications such as Redbook, Good Housekeeping, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune Small Business, The New York Times, The Star Ledger and The Montclair Times. She has also been a repeat guest on News 12 New Jersey. For five years, she wrote a monthly column on organizing for Suburban Essex Magazine. Deborah is also a contributing author to Big, Bold Business Advice from US Business Owners (Chapter 26: Nine Tips to Organize for Peak Productivity).

Deborah Gussoff is a member of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals (NAPO) and is a founding-member of NAPO-Northern New Jersey where she served on the Board for 10.

While the event is free; RSVP is required. To register, or for additional information, please call 908-684-5009. Upon registration, participants will receive instructions and a link for joining this virtual event.

Heath Village is a full-service retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.