Heath Village Nursing Staff Awarded Certificate of Excellence

The Heath Village Board of Trustees and Administration are proud to announce that its Nursing Staff has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence from The New Jersey Association of Directors of Nursing Administration/Long Term Care Facilities in recognition of its Deficiency Free Survey for the period of April 2019 through April 2020.

“I wish to congratulate our dedicated and compassionate nurses upon earning this award. On behalf of Heath Village, I would also like to thank every one of them for their hard work and the excellent care they provide for our residents not just now during the hardest of times but every single day. You make me so proud to be a part of the Heath Village family,” said Chief Operating Officer Mary Ellen Bove upon learning of the award.

