Heath Village Retirement Community Hosts Fall Open House

Washington Township – Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting its fall Open House for prospective residents on Saturday, October 22nd. Guests will be able to choose from either an 11 am or 1 pm session. RSVP is required.

The program includes a tour of the campus and a selection of apartments. Guests will also enjoy refreshments with current residents who will share with them what life is like at our community and answer their questions about Heath Village. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (908) 684-5009.

Heath Village is a full-service, not-for-profit, retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.